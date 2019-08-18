|
Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 surrounded by family. Raised in Bayport, MN, he spent many summers working in his family's bakery. Charlie graduated from Stillwater High School where he was a student athlete. He went on to play tennis at Hamline University and earned a degree in Physics. In 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen McGrath, and together they raised four kids and several cats in their Oak Park Heights home. He loved golf and the community of players at Stillwater Country Club. He was also a member of the Orchid Society of Minnesota and tended to over a hundred orchids. After his retirement from 3M, Charlie took up running. He turned the annual Lumberjack Days 5K race into a family tradition for many years with his kids, their spouses and the grandchildren all competing. Charlie loved his kids and grandkids. He was especially supportive of his grandson who has autism, teaching him how to swim and play basketball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Phil Huss; and his beloved wife, Mary Ellen. He is survived by his siblings, Sharon (Bob) Johnson and Jim (Laura) Huss; daughters, Amy (Paul) Reinemann, Jennifer (Andrew) Ting, Stacy (Peter) Chase; son, Matthew (Erika) Huss; and eight grandchildren. Charlie supported many area nonprofits including The Harding High School Band, Days for Girls International and the Humane Society. Visitation will be held from 2:30-4:30 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to North East Residence Respite Program which supports individuals with disabilities.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019