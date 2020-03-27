Home

Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
609 Folz Blvd
Moose Lake, MN 55767
(218) 485-4429
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
A drive by visitation
Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
Moose Lake, MN
View Map
1939 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" PACE Obituary
Age 80, Sturgeon Lake Formerly of Inver Grove Heights Passed away 3/22/2020 in Mercy Hospital, Moose Lake after an 8 month courageous battle with cancer. Owned and operated Pace Tire & Service Center in West St. Paul, former member of Moose Lodge 1088 of South St. Paul, served on Inver Grove Heights Volunteer Fire Dept., attended St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, West St. Paul and member of Moose lake Golf Club. Chuck is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; three children: Robert (Patti), Kenneth (Colleen) and Kelly (Mike) Annis; 9 grandchildren: Cory, Kole, Brittany, Courtney, Kevin, Amanda, Logan, Dustin and Monica; several great grandchildren; a brother David (Joyce) Pace; sister Joyce Patey; sister-in-law Linda Dahlstrom; brother-in-law Jim (Sharon) Kammerer; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many precious friends. A drive by visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020 under the canopy of Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Memorials are preferred to the . An additional memorial gathering Celebrating Chuck's Life will be held at a later date. Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski www.hhkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
