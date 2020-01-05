Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Charles "Charlie The Barber" QUERNEMOEN

Age 82 , Of East Bethel Died Saturday, December 28, 2019 due to a fatal car accident in poor weather. Charlie was a lifelong barber and current owner of Phalen Barbershop on White Bear Avenue. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sue; son, Jared; sister, Marian Saganski; other family and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet guests one hour prior at the funeral home. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
