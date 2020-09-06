Age 92, of Afton, MN Joined his daughter, Julie, in a more peaceful place on August 25, 2020. He is survived by his lifelong companion and loving wife, Marilyn (Krongard); children Charles, Dave (Terri), Jeff (Donna) and Diane (Randy) McKee; grandchildren Amanda (Tim), Sarah, Sam (Kayla), Amelia, Starlynn and Clinton; great-grandchildren Sophia, Ty and Sadie. Chuck will forever be remembered for his humor, kindness and dedication to his family. His quick wit was entertaining to old friends and new friends who he easily made in any setting. He was always willing to help others, especially on projects involving tools. He was a patient teacher and generations of his offspring will remember to measure twice and cut once. He will be remembered as a loving husband who took daily walks with his wife, gardened by her side and thoroughly completed honey-do lists. He was a fantastic father who attended every single school band concert and helped with home renovations. He was a playful grandfather, always willing to babysit and ready with a funny joke. His family is blessed to have loved and been loved by him. Memorials preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Stillwater, MN, or donor's choice. Graveside service, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 6373 North Osgood Avenue, Stillwater.