Age 79 Died peacefully at home with his children around him on February 25, 2019. He was welcomed in Heaven by his beloved wife Yvonne; son David; parents Charles & Lorraine. Devoted father of Steve (Marti), Diane Peterson (Lance), Mark (Julie) & Dan (Danielle); grandfather of Laura Smith (Sam), Nick (Anjee), Megan & Alex; very special father-in-law to Tami Felling; & grandfather to Josh & Kelsey; brother of Jim (Sue); & uncle to many nieces & nephews. Chuck loved nothing more than to take care of his family. He also loved camping, all things Disney, ham radio & fixing things. He will be dearly missed by family & friends. Special thanks to the incredible staff at HealthEast Hospice & BrightStar. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (2/28) 10:30 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Peter's Catholic Church, North St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019