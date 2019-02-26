Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles ERDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. "Chuck" ERDING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles R. "Chuck" ERDING Obituary
Age 79 Died peacefully at home with his children around him on February 25, 2019. He was welcomed in Heaven by his beloved wife Yvonne; son David; parents Charles & Lorraine. Devoted father of Steve (Marti), Diane Peterson (Lance), Mark (Julie) & Dan (Danielle); grandfather of Laura Smith (Sam), Nick (Anjee), Megan & Alex; very special father-in-law to Tami Felling; & grandfather to Josh & Kelsey; brother of Jim (Sue); & uncle to many nieces & nephews. Chuck loved nothing more than to take care of his family. He also loved camping, all things Disney, ham radio & fixing things. He will be dearly missed by family & friends. Special thanks to the incredible staff at HealthEast Hospice & BrightStar. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (2/28) 10:30 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Peter's Catholic Church, North St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now