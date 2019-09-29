|
Age 75, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth. Chuck will be deeply missed by his wife of 51 years, Elaine; children, Bob, Brian, Kevin (Steffany) and Meiling; grandson, William; brother, Roger (Carol); other family and friends. Memorial Service will be Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Zion Lutheran Church, 8500 Hillside Trail S., Cottage Grove, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or Friends in Need Food Shelf. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019