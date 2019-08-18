Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Charles R. QUAST

Age 84 Of East Bethel Passed away peacefully, Monday, August 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Katherine; wife, Darlene; great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Mae Tamm; brothers, Paul and Roger Quast. He is survived by his children, Chuck, Brian, Carrie (Jim) Allen; grand-children, Angela (Jon) Tramm, Tyler Allen, Brindy (Mike) Falz; siblings, Mary Hagen, Margaret Kaufold, Ken (Nancy) Quast, Leon Quast; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment at Victor Hill Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
