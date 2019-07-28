|
Age 77, of Siren, WI, passed away on July 16, 2019 in St. Paul, MN. Visitation and wake will be Saturday, August 3 at 10:00am at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Frederick, WI. Funeral Mass celebrated by Fr. James Brinkman will follow at 11:00am at the same location. Burial will occur Monday, August 5, at 10:30am at Acacia Park Cemetery in St. Paul with brief services by Fr. Joseph Maduro. Charlie was born in St. Paul, MN to Frances (Sho) and Raymond Altstatt on November 12, 1941. He attended St. Jude of the Lake in Mahtomedi and St. Thomas Academy in St. Paul. He subsequently attended St. John's University and graduated from University of Minnesota with a BS in mechanical engineering. He then worked for Boeing in Seattle where he met Margaret Hurley, the love of his life and wife of 50 years. They returned to raise a family in Lake Elmo and he worked for Torit Donaldson Company. Charlie's entrepreneurial spirit led him to cofound and lead the manufacturing company CK Engineering for 15 years where he made machine parts, tanning beds, and dreamed up new products. He later let his creativity flow into a retirement business, Rustic Living Wisconsin, on Mudhen Lake in Siren, WI where he enjoyed designing and selling outdoor furniture and DIY furniture parts for which customers around the world sent proud pictures of what they were inspired to make. Moving to a small community spurred his sense of civic engagement and he became known as an "ideas man." He cofounded the Lake Country Pedalers bicycle club to get locals and tourists outside biking the trails and he actively engaged in improving the trail system for cyclists. Not every idea could be put into action, most regrettably live turtle races, but his enthusiasm and good nature encouraged all to join in new endeavors. Charlie was heavily involved with the charitable efforts of the Knights of Columbus, serving for a time as Grand Knight for the local chapter. Charlie is preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, his five loving children, Rosanne (Burkhard) Altstatt, Aimee (Paul) Maravigli, Jim (Lily) Altstatt, Dan (Dawn) Altstatt, and Anne (Nick) Altstatt. Beloved brother of Mary Altstatt Abraham, Art Altstatt, Joe Altstatt, Gene Altstatt, Jan Altstatt Gregg, and Elizabeth Altstatt. Proud grandfather of Madeleine, Luke, Lieselotte, Patrick, Alexander, Nicholas, Charlie, Claire, and Celia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Friends of the Gandy Dancer Bicycle Trail (gandydancertrail.org) or the local Knights of Columbus Council 6370.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019