Charles Richard MOYER
1925 - 2020
Professor Emeritus, Hamline University Richard was born to Charles Otto & Mae (Valentine) Moyer January 30, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio. He grew up just outside of Flint, Michigan. Richard served in the Navy in World War II and was stationed in Maryland where he trained to test naval air radar equipment. After WWII he attended Flint Junior College and then moved to Chicago, Illinois to continue his studies in the humanities. While at the University of Chicago he met and married Wanda Hopkins. After Richard was awarded his Master's Degree, Wanda learned of a teaching position opening at her alma mater, the University of Kansas. Richard & Wanda moved to Lawrence where he taught and pursued his P.H.D. The couple's first child, David Hopkins Moyer, was born in 1954. In 1958 they moved to St. Paul where Richard began his career teaching English Literature at Hamline University. The couple's second child, Laura Mae Moyer, was born in 1960. In 1968 Richard and Wanda divorced. In 1970 Richard met the lovely and talented Arlene Deyo and they began dating. Richard & Arlene were married in 1974 and Richard gained three more daughters -- Cheryl, Deborah and Beverly. Richard & Arlene enjoyed a trip to Europe and a number of trips to New York City. While teaching at Hamline, Richard developed a strong interest in Russian literature and enjoyed the writings of the great masters such as Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky so much that he began to study the Russian language. He made two trips to the (then) Soviet Union to continue learning about the land, its history and literature. After 36 years of teaching, Dr. Moyer retired from Hamline University. In retirement Dr. Moyer used his ability to speak and read Russian and volunteered for many years with the Minnesota Literacy Council visiting Russian immigrant families, helping them with English and in adjusting to life in their new land. He also volunteered at Sholom Home and visited Russian speaking residents. Richard was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret and Myra. He is survived by his brother, Robert B. Moyer of California. He is survived by and will be sorely missed by his wife of 46 years, Arlene D. Moyer of Chisago City. Also David H. (Kathy) Moyer, Laura Moyer, Cheryl (John) Jelinek, Deborah Thompson, Beverly (Mark) Deyo-Svendsen and grandson, David R. L. Moyer; as well as many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by nephews, nieces and former colleagues. A private family memorial service was held for Richard on the morning of September 4th at Anderson Funeral Home. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of Ramsey County Care Center and HealthPartners Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorials preferred to Hamline University.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
