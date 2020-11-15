Age 86, passed away November 7, 2020 in Pine City. He was born to parents, Delbert and Berniece Rike in Burt, Iowa on March 1, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents and son John. Charlie is survived by his sons Charles Jr. (Lottie) Rike and Greg (Sandy) Rike, four grand-children, and six great-grandchildren. He was also survived by former spouse Pat Rike and close friend Peggy Karnuth, sisters Kathy Bartheidel and Areatha (Warren) Leisinger. Charlie and Pat raised their three boys in Coon Rapids. Charlie spent a lot of time volunteering for his sons' Boy Scout Troop 317. Charlie was first employed by Northern Pacific Railways and later retired after several years of employment with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Following his retirement Charlie worked as an aide to State Senator Gene Merriam, his union, Local 7200 Communications Workers of America, and more recently his union's Retiree Council. Charlie was very involved politically, twice running for office. Once for the Anoka County Auditor's seat, and later for a state representative seat. For the past several years Charlie could be seen volunteering at the Minnesota State Fair in the AFL-CIO Building. At this time, the family is planning a virtual celebration of Charlie's life in the coming weeks. Make a request for information about this event at the e-mail address charlierike2020@ gmail.com
. Memorials sent to the family will be used to cover end of life expenses. Memorials exceeding end of life expenses will be donated to Twin Cities Public Television (TPT). Swanson Chapel of Pine City; 320-629-3120 FuneralAndCremationService.com