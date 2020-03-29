Home

Charles Robin "Chuck" HOOD

Charles Robin "Chuck" HOOD Obituary
Age 80 of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on March 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years JoAnne Marie Hood and his children Ronald (Aimee), Jonathan (Sherry), Michelle (Brandon) and 7 grand children Joshua, Caleb, Addison, Ava, Vienna, Kyla and Aliah. He was a longtime agent with American Family Insurance. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He was also a great entertainer, gospel singer and an amazing Elvis Presley tribute artist. He served and is a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was also an active member of the Stillwater Lion's Club. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who he touched in his time here. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. Ladies and Gentlemen, ELVIS has left the building!
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
