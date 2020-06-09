Age 91 Passed away on June 7, 2020 He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Racha. He is survived by his children, Michael (Margie); Jeffrey (Lori); Elly Becker; Suzanne Marks (Ed Horowitz). He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grand children, Yoni Becker (Hannah Achen); Heather (James) Grams, Alli, Charlie, Julie and Benny; Sarah (Daniel) Kaye, Maya and Sadie; Andrea (Robert) Erlich and Jonah; Ilana Horowitz; Deena Horowitz; Elyssa Marks and Noah Sousa; Melissa (Daniel) McClain, Emma and Olivia. Charles was ahead of his time by living his belief that education and equality go hand in hand. Starting in the 1960s, he would host colleagues from other countries, giving his children the opportunity to learn more about people in our community, and of various cultures around the world. Charles had a strong commitment to Jewish and secular education. What defined him as an educator was his belief that every child, regardless of physical or emotional challenges, can succeed. He lived the educational core value that if a child does not learn the way you teach, then you will teach the way the child learns. Charles and Racha enjoyed traveling and enjoyed many adventures on six of the seven continents. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. TUESDAY June 9th at B'NAI EMET CEMETERY, 7032 Penn Ave. So., Richfield. Funeral also accessible on Zoom; SHIVA, Tuesday, 7:00pm only on Zoom. Go to hodroffepstein.com for the Zoom link. Hodroff-Epstein 612 612 871-1234
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 9, 2020.