Charles S. MARKS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91 Passed away on June 7, 2020 He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Racha. He is survived by his children, Michael (Margie); Jeffrey (Lori); Elly Becker; Suzanne Marks (Ed Horowitz). He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grand children, Yoni Becker (Hannah Achen); Heather (James) Grams, Alli, Charlie, Julie and Benny; Sarah (Daniel) Kaye, Maya and Sadie; Andrea (Robert) Erlich and Jonah; Ilana Horowitz; Deena Horowitz; Elyssa Marks and Noah Sousa; Melissa (Daniel) McClain, Emma and Olivia. Charles was ahead of his time by living his belief that education and equality go hand in hand. Starting in the 1960s, he would host colleagues from other countries, giving his children the opportunity to learn more about people in our community, and of various cultures around the world. Charles had a strong commitment to Jewish and secular education. What defined him as an educator was his belief that every child, regardless of physical or emotional challenges, can succeed. He lived the educational core value that if a child does not learn the way you teach, then you will teach the way the child learns. Charles and Racha enjoyed traveling and enjoyed many adventures on six of the seven continents. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. TUESDAY June 9th at B'NAI EMET CEMETERY, 7032 Penn Ave. So., Richfield. Funeral also accessible on Zoom; SHIVA, Tuesday, 7:00pm only on Zoom. Go to hodroffepstein.com for the Zoom link. Hodroff-Epstein 612 612 871-1234




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
12:30 PM
B'NAI EMET CEMETERY
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Shiva
07:00 PM
only on Zoom. Go to hodroffepstein.com for the Zoom link
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved