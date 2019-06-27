Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Lane #1
Charles S. "Charlie" RUPPERT Obituary
Age 74 of Oakdale Passed away June 25, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Dan & Terry; daughter Rebecca "Becky"; brothers Russell, Rick & Dennis. Survived by wife Barb; children Scott (Kris), Michelle Witthoeft, Jenifer (Dan) Wohlberg, Lisa Rae Caturia; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings Cory (David) Monsour, Barb (Ashley) Myers, Dan; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Member of the VFW & Winnebago Clubs of MN. Loved old cars, driving school bus, camping & spending time with his family. He was especially proud of his grandchildren. Memorial Service Friday (6/28) 12:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Monday (7/1) 2:05 PM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Lane #1. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Disabled American Veterans. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019
