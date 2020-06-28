Charles "Chris" SIMON
Age 74 - Of Roseville Passed away June 9, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Linda; parents Charles and Clara; and brother, Michael. Survived by daughter, April Simon-Danielson; granddaughter, Savannah; brother, Edward; sister, Susan (Jim) Widerski; stepson, Charles (Pam) Cartony and their children, Grady and Gavin; stepdaughter, Dawn Almen and her children, Ethan, Akiya and Jackson; also nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held from 3-6 PM Tuesday, June 30 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
