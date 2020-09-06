Age 89 Died peacefully August 27, 2020 with his family by his side in Minneapolis, MN. He is survived by daughters Aimee (Tim Boatman) and Susan Barton (Wayne), his son Edward; and grandchildren Sonja, Ben and Grace. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene Li-Ying. Charles was born on January 12, 1931, in Taiwan. During WWII he was conscripted into the Japanese Imperial Army but after 2 days at risk of life, he deserted and spent the rest of the war hiding in the mountains. He immigrated to the United States to earn his Masters and PhD in Civil Engineering at the University of Iowa. He then became a professor at the University of Minnesota. He was internationally recognized for his pioneering work in computational hydraulics. He consulted worldwide on numerous projects, some of which involved dams, reservoirs, sewer systems, nuclear power plants. Consulting for the US Navy he designed the first "run silent" cavitation free propellers for use on US submarines. One of Charles' proudest days was when he became a US citizen, he remained a lifelong patriot. Charles loved gardening, cooking, traveling, reading and spending time with his grandchildren. Memorials may be given to Saint Anthony Falls Laboratory at the University of Minnesota https://cse.umn.edu/safl/give
.