|
|
Age 87, of Hastings Formerly of South St. Paul Born May 4, 1932, died April 2, 2020. He was the seventh child and only son of Charles and Sophia (Fournier) Rosenberger of Inver Grove, MN. He enjoyed a happy, humble childhood on the family farm, and attended Cretin High School, graduating with the Class of 1950. He married Margaret (Buron) Rosenberger in 1952 and together they had three children. Charley was a successful pipefitter, contractor and business owner, and he started his own commercial plumbing and heating company, All American Mechanical. Charley was well-known in St. Paul Winter Carnival circles, as a member of the 1968 Vulcan Krewe and in 1981 as Fire King, Vulcanus Rex XLIV. Preceded in death by his parents, five older sisters, and wife Margaret. Survived by his children, Dr. Steven Rosenberger (Dr. Sherrelyn Ewell) of Hazelwood, MO; Susan Ingebrigtsen of West St. Paul; and Rita Rosenberger (David Barthel) of Duluth. Survived by six grandchildren: Dr. Angelyn Rosenberger; Tom (Emily) Ingebrigtsen; Lauralyn Rosenberger; John Ingebrigtsen; Agnes Barthel and Ernie Barthel. Also survived by dear sister, Mildred "Millie" Ruhr, special grandniece, Aurora Hull, and a host of other nieces and nephews. The family acknowledges with sincere gratitude Charley's friends and neighbors in South St. Paul who helped him live at home until 2017, and the healthcare teams at Hastings' Park Ridge Apartments, Augustana Nursing Home and Allina Hospice, as well as his personal caregiver Lynne Loftus, for their tremendous grace and courtesy in caring for Charley. At this time there will be a private burial, with a memorial celebration to be scheduled when conditions allow. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020