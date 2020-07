Husband, brother, uncle, dear friend and musician extraordinaire, passed away July 12, 2020 at 68 years of age of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lois Waller. He is survived by his wife Cherly (Mattson) and sisters Carol (Waller) Aubin (Larry) and Nancy (Waller) Jones. Service is to be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store