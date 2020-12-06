1/1
Charles Vincent FRY
Age 90 (1930-2020) Retired USAF MSGT Charlie Fry peacefully entered into eternal life December 3, 2020. Born on September 6, 1930, he was one of eight children born to Bessie and Elmer Fry in Shelby Ohio. Pride of country drew Charlie to military service in 1948 where he honorably served our country in the US Air Force for 20 years. He met and married Alice Jean Parker of White Bear Lake, MN in 1953 and they were blessed with five children as they traveled across the US and Europe. After retirement from the military in 1968, Charlie and Jean returned to Minnesota settling in Mahtomedi where they lived and enjoyed family until Jean's passing in 1987. In 1989, Charlie and Eunice Decker of Stewart, MN were married and Charlie relocated to Stewart where he began reliving his childhood memories of Case tractors and threshing machines. A 20 year employee of Northwest Airlines (aka Delta), member of International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers, a past commander of Mahtomedi American Legion Kramer-Berg 507, a member of Zion EV Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association, J.I. Case Heritage Foundation, Central Minnesota 2 Cylinder Club, and Stewart American Legion DeGree Fleisch Post # 125. Preceded in death by Bessie (mother) and Elmer Fry (father); siblings, Colletta, John, Agnes, Joyce, Edwin, Rita, Bernard and Alice; Jean (wife) and Eunice (wife). Survived by son Brian (Susan) and daughters Glenda Gunderson, Mavis Fry, Cynthia Hallas (John) and Michelle Moore (Fred). Stepdaughters Judy Ide (Jerome) of Glencoe, MN and Joy Decker of St. Paul. Grandchildren Tiffany, Heather, Melissa, Richard, Chavonne, Gabriella, Nicole, Jackie & Julie. Great-Grandchildren Dustin, Brittany, Amara, Alex, Ellie, Fiona, Mason, Aiden & Erica. Visitation from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 with Prayers at 1:15 PM. Private Family Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to either: Stewart American Legion DeGree Fleisch Post 125 - PO Box 214 - Stewart, MN 55385 or, Oklahoma Steam Threshers and Gas Engine Association - 409 East Beck Drive - Pawnee, OK 74058. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
