At age 88 of Woodbury, MN on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Passed away peacefully at St. Therese, Woodbury, MN surrounded in the love of his family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Jackie; parents, Vincent & Helen and infant sister. Survived by children, Lynn (Jeff) Dingle, Mark (Beth), Neil, Rae Ann (Todd) Anders and Lori (Bruce) Wamstad; grandchildren, Jillian, Bre-Anna, Sean, Jennifer, Luke, Ryan, Erica, Kathryn and Cole; great-grand children Lyla, Cooper, Levi, Charlie, Lucy and Hailey. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, October 1 at 10am with visitation one hour prior at Newport Lutheran Church, 900 15th St., Newport. MN. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019