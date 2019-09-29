Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Newport Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Newport Lutheran Church
900 15th St.
Newport, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles PETROWSKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Vincent PETROWSKE


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Vincent PETROWSKE Obituary
At age 88 of Woodbury, MN on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Passed away peacefully at St. Therese, Woodbury, MN surrounded in the love of his family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Jackie; parents, Vincent & Helen and infant sister. Survived by children, Lynn (Jeff) Dingle, Mark (Beth), Neil, Rae Ann (Todd) Anders and Lori (Bruce) Wamstad; grandchildren, Jillian, Bre-Anna, Sean, Jennifer, Luke, Ryan, Erica, Kathryn and Cole; great-grand children Lyla, Cooper, Levi, Charlie, Lucy and Hailey. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, October 1 at 10am with visitation one hour prior at Newport Lutheran Church, 900 15th St., Newport. MN. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now