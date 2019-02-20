Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cremation Society of MN
1979 Old Hudson Rd
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Charles W. "Charlie" BEHR

Charles W. "Charlie" BEHR Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 15, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Jane and Charles, 3 brothers Tom, Jim and Larry, and son Bobby. Survived by wife Jeanne, children Chuckie, Kelly, Shelly, and Jennifer, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brother Ted, sisters MaryAnn and Peggy and many nieces and nephews. Served our country as a Marine. He enjoyed cabin life, fishing, horses, family, friends and being "Grandpa". He brought joy to many lives with his giant heart and sense of humor. Celebration of life will be held at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul on Fri, Feb 22 from 3-7pm. Tribute of his life at 6pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019
