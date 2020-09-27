Born in St. Paul, MN. Passed away peacefully September 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Charles & Gladys Bowes. Deeply loved by his children, Charles G. Bowes, Victoria Bowes, Scott (Holly) Bowes, Debra Bowes & Timothy Bowes; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Helen Swinehart, Gloria Hessler & John Bowes. Chuck was a proud Navy Veteran. He lived out his dream of being a dance instructor, square dance caller extraordinaire, and shared this gift with multitudes; young and old. Chuck lived life to the fullest. Visitation 12PM Tuesday, September 29th followed by a 1PM funeral at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.