Age 78, of St. Paul, Chisago City, then Shoreview, MN, died of Lewy Body Dementia on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at White Pine Senior Living in Fridley, MN. Chuck was born on February 3, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN, to parents Alfred and Dorothy Elofson. He grew up in St Paul, MN, where he attended St. Paul Vocational. After graduation, Chuck joined the U.S. Army. He served from 1958 to 1961. Chuck spent most of his working years as a pipefitter out of St Paul Local 455. He loved classic cars, trap shooting, wintering in Florida, and mowing the grass. Chuck is survived by his wife Pat; daughters Theresa Anderson of Lakeville, MN, Cathy (Jim) Roemhildt of Lakeville, MN, and Wendy (Josh) Elofson of Minneapolis, MN; eight grandchildren: Rachael, Ryan, Maddie, Zach, Ali, Taylor, Tristan, and Jolie; six great-grandchildren: Drew, Alyrah, Aurora, Odyn, Elijah, and Lucy; sister Sharon (Dick) Berg of Bradenton, FL and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Ann. Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the health care professionals who provided compassionate care to Chuck, including Dr Micallef and his nurse Sally of the Maplewood VA Clinic, Dr Minette of the Noran Neurological Clinic, Comfort Keepers Home Care, Brighton Hospice (with an extra special thank you to Cheryl), and White Pine Senior Living. A memorial service was held on January 13, 2020. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020