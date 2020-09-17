Beloved Father and Grandfather Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by siblings, Jean, JoAnne, Theresa, Bobby, Colleen, and Ray. Survived by children Steve (Alice) and Cherie Frechette, and their mother, Joyce; grandchildren, Chris, Andy (Kjersten), David (Maren), and Sarah (Jason); 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Leverty, Mickey Frechette, Jimmy (Rita) Frechette, and Kathleen (Ray) Newton; other family and friends. Retired employee of Control Data. He will be deeply missed. Funeral service 12 Noon Friday, September 18 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 11 AM – 12 PM Friday. Special thanks to the staff at the Gables at Boutwells Landing for their care of Chuck. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550