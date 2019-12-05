Home

Charles W. "Chuck" MOSS Sr.

Charles W. "Chuck" MOSS Sr. Obituary
Age 83 of St. Paul Passed away December 2, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Frances; son, William Casarez; grandson, Dominque Moss; parents, William & Lillie Mae; 1 sister; & 1 brother. Survived by children, Anthony Scanes, Christine (Vince) Scanes, Denise (Michael) Toussaint, Charles Jr. (Roberta) & Nadine (Melven) Moss; 17 grandchildren; & 7 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, Dec. 10th at the CATHEDRAL OF ST. PAUL, 239 Selby Ave. @ Summit in St. Paul. Visitation 5-8PM Mon., Dec. 9th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul & also ½ hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 5, 2019
