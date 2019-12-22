Home

Charles William ABEL-LEAR

Charles William ABEL-LEAR Obituary
Age 39, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend Died unexpectedly in Sacramento, CA, on Nov. 6. He is survived by husband Scott Abel-Lear, parents Wally and Harriet Abel, sisters Michelle Leslie, Carin (Josh) Norman, and Patti (Jeff) Winger; brothers Wally (Vi) Abel and Tom (Kari) Abel; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 27 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Anoka at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Anoka, 991 W. Highway 10.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
