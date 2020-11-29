1/1
Charles William JOHNSEN
Age 87 Passed away peacefully Thanksgiving evening during a short period in hospice care at the Episcopal Church Home in St. Paul. After a seemingly lifetime of challenges that he took in stride and either beat them (Cancer) or learned to live with them (eyesight). He is now released from those physical challenges and reunites with the family and friends who have gone before him. Preceded in death by parents William and Esther, sister Laverne, brother Robert, wife Jeanne, daughter Susan. Survived by sons James and Richard, daughter Karen (Brent), grandchildren Lauren, Kelsey (Tony), Ben and Matt. Born and raised in St Paul and a lifetime resident, he loved to travel and take cruises, recanting memories like they were yesterday. He especially liked downtown St. Paul. His second career with the MN Services for the Blind and Visually Handicapped located him in several downtown locations; this enabled him to enjoy his favorite downtown haunts and events, including the favored Winter Carnival parades. In his first career, he brought warmth to people in the heating and cooling business. A private family interment at Roselawn Cemetery and a future Celebration of Life to be determined after the pandemic clears. Goodbye, Dad/Grandpa. We miss you already. In lieu of flowers, Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Care, ourladyofpeacemn.org and Episcopal Church Home, EpiscopalHomes.org.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
