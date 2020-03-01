|
June 12, 1942 – February 26, 2020 Catholic Priest, Faithful Servant Preceded in death by parents; brother Dick. Survived by sister Claire; many nieces, nephews, cousins, special angel Gemma, family of the Carmelites, coworkers at St. Joseph's Hospital, friends, all his Crosier Family. Visitation 4-6PM with Mass of Christian Burial 6PM Tuesday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Palace & Osceola, St. Paul. Burial Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Matthew 25:23 Welcome Home My Good & Faithful Servant
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020