Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Palace & Osceola
St. Paul, MN
Charley (Ron) COENEN


1942 - 2020
Charley (Ron) COENEN Obituary
June 12, 1942 – February 26, 2020 Catholic Priest, Faithful Servant Preceded in death by parents; brother Dick. Survived by sister Claire; many nieces, nephews, cousins, special angel Gemma, family of the Carmelites, coworkers at St. Joseph's Hospital, friends, all his Crosier Family. Visitation 4-6PM with Mass of Christian Burial 6PM Tuesday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Palace & Osceola, St. Paul. Burial Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Matthew 25:23 Welcome Home My Good & Faithful Servant
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
