Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie KNUTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie KNUTSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlie KNUTSON Obituary
On April 18, 2019 our Charlie Knutson passed peacefully after a stylish and graceful, two year bout with colon cancer. Charlie lived and loved 80+ years worth in his short 40 years we had him with us. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Dotty, father, Robert Knutson, sisters Tracy Knutson and Lindsay Bejblik, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Our Charlie's kid friendly celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4-8 pm @ Icehouse 2528 Nicollet Ave, Mpls, MN 55404.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.