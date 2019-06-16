|
|
On April 18, 2019 our Charlie Knutson passed peacefully after a stylish and graceful, two year bout with colon cancer. Charlie lived and loved 80+ years worth in his short 40 years we had him with us. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Dotty, father, Robert Knutson, sisters Tracy Knutson and Lindsay Bejblik, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Our Charlie's kid friendly celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4-8 pm @ Icehouse 2528 Nicollet Ave, Mpls, MN 55404.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019