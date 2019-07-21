|
Age 7, of Mendota Heights, Minnesota Charlie passed in her sleep early on July 11, 2019. We were blessed with the gift of her joy for over 7 years. That joy was infectious and changed us all. Our hearts are shattered… Charlie is survived by her parents Toby and Jo Schifsky, her compassionate siblings Roman, Lily, and Simone. Grandparents Rob & Yvonne Leslie and Margo Schifsky, Aunts and Uncles RJ Leslie, Penny Newton (Bob), Tina Bower (Frank), Tracy Boo (Jim), Troy Schifsky (Sheila), dozens of cousins in Australia and the States, her best friend, Emma Mayes and a cast of thousands of extraordinary people Charlie brought into our lives. Preceded in death by 3 unborn siblings and grandfather Jerome "Jerry" Schifsky. Visitation and funeral services to be held at: Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S Robert St., West St Paul, MN 55118. Visitation: Monday July 29, 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Funeral: Tuesday July 30, service and reception from 1:00pm - 4:00pm (viewing 1hr prior). In lieu of flowers please make contributions or donations to these three wonderful organizations that played a large role in Charlie's life: Families for HoPE: www.families forhope.org. Crescent Cove Respite and Hospice Home For Kids: www.crescentcove.org HopeKids Minnesota: www.hope kids. org.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019