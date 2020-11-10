Age 88, of Hastings Died peacefully November 7, 2020 Survived by children, James (Deborah), Lisa Sieben (Ray Kennedy) & Terrance (Maureen McNeary); 7 grandchildren, James (Danielle Miller) Sieben, Catherine (David) Blair, Daniel (Jesse) Kennedy, Ian Kennedy, Thomas (Mackenzie) Kennedy & Grace and Jack Sieben; great grandchildren, Abbey & Mark Kennedy; brother Raymond (Joan) Gove; sisters-in-law, Jean Gove & Charlene Gove; & by many nieces & nephews. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed. (11/11) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Interment will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page at 11 a.m. Family & friends are cordially invited to a Socially - Distance Observed visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tue. (11/10) & from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wed., all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Hospice of the Midwest or SEAS Sharing & Caring Hands Ministry. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
651-437-9419