Charlotte J. "Char" (Gove) SIEBEN
Age 88, of Hastings Died peacefully November 7, 2020 Survived by children, James (Deborah), Lisa Sieben (Ray Kennedy) & Terrance (Maureen McNeary); 7 grandchildren, James (Danielle Miller) Sieben, Catherine (David) Blair, Daniel (Jesse) Kennedy, Ian Kennedy, Thomas (Mackenzie) Kennedy & Grace and Jack Sieben; great grandchildren, Abbey & Mark Kennedy; brother Raymond (Joan) Gove; sisters-in-law, Jean Gove & Charlene Gove; & by many nieces & nephews. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed. (11/11) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Interment will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page at 11 a.m. Family & friends are cordially invited to a Socially - Distance Observed visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tue. (11/10) & from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wed., all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Hospice of the Midwest or SEAS Sharing & Caring Hands Ministry. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
NOV
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
