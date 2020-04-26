August 25, 1920 — April 16, 2020 Charlotte Katherine St. Martin passed away peacefully at age 99 on April 16, 2020, at Southview Acres Health Care Center in West St. Paul. Charlotte was born August 25, 1920, in Richmond VA to Joseph and Anna (Hoehn) Pietsch. In 1930 her father's family lost their pool hall and bowling alley business to the Depression and her father moved the family to Minnesota where Charlotte lost her southern accent. In 1938 Charlotte graduated from Good Counsel Academy in Mankato and moved with her family to St. Paul where she attended Globe Business College and worked for the Minnesota Division of Employment Security. On her 22nd birthday John (Jack) St. Martin asked her to marry him. On April 2, 1945, they were married in St. Columba Catholic Church. Their first child was born in 1946 and by 1959 there were six in all. "For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part." She experienced all of these in the 70 years she was Jack's good and faithful wife. In 2015 she and Jack celebrated their last wedding anniversary together before his passing on July 20th. She was born to be a wife and mother. During their childhood her children lived in a home where the socks were mended, the drapes handmade, the handkerchiefs ironed, the food budget stretched, and children made their own beds but never washed the dishes. It was a busy household, but she always found time to play with the children she loved so much. Even in her 90s she could connect with Joseph, her only great-grandchild, over FaceTime. When he visited from New York it was like they had been friends forever - making goofy jokes, playing games, and telling stories. She was the best long-distance mom, grandma, and great-grandmother a child or adult could want. She made time for herself as evidenced by the 30 linear feet of scrapbooks, photo albums, and genealogy research she left along with file folders filled with lists drawn from her incredible memory - what Santa brought each year, which cities she had visited, and poems and songs from her childhood that she typed up from memory. She was competitive at Scrabble, good at jigsaw puzzles, lucky at Bingo, and never turned down a chance to play "500." She was independent and productive up until her swift decline over her last two weeks. For the past five years she held court in her room at Southview Acres as the joyful matriarch of the St. Martin and Pietsch families. The second recliner in her room was often occupied by a visitor and her telephone was busy with both incoming and outgoing calls with relatives and friends whose numbers she had memorized. Throughout her life she had 32 homes, which may account for her enduring interest in real estate prices - the first things she checked when reading the newspaper word by word using her desktop magnifier monitor to compensate for her macular degeneration. With fewer responsibilities she had time to read poetry, type up more genealogy and memories on her manual typewriter, and keep up on the news of the world in between visiting with guests and attending activities in the building. She was ready to go to heaven when Jack passed, but she knew how to live in the moment - to enjoy life and to make it enjoyable for all who knew her. She knew what caregiving was since Jack was in a wheelchair for the last six years of their married life and suffered cognitively from his stroke in 2013. Perhaps that is why she appreciated the staff at Southview and why they loved her. Our family is grateful she had such professional and loving care at Southview—and even more appreciative when we could no longer visit her due to the coronavirus shutdown. During the current shutdown she redoubled her phone calls and waved to family members from her second-floor window. For Charlotte the shutdown was nothing new. From 1952 to 1955 she was quarantined at Ancker Hospital for 27 months after contracting tuberculosis. Her four young children, including the baby she delivered during the quarantine, waved from the hospital grounds to the mom they could barely make out through the third-floor porch window. She was a kind, competitive, organized, non-judgmental, loving, forgiving, cheerful person with a good sense of humor. She drank water, ate her vegetables, and finished the day with a cookie - her last one being a mini-Oreo. We're sending her off with a new deck of cards and all our love. (continued in next column)

