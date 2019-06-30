Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte CHEARHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte L. CHEARHART


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte L. CHEARHART Obituary
90 years young Loving Mother & Grandmother Of Woodbury, MN, passed away 6/13/2019. Preceded in death by parents Charles DeVreese & Goldie Friedrich; step-dad Carl Friedrich; brothers, Charles "Donald" DeVreese & Gerald Friedrich; sister, Priscilla Hoath; and by her special dachshund grandchild, Frida. Born 11/27/1928 in South Bend, IN and moved to Woodbury, MN in 2006 to be near her children and grandchildren. She was employed for 30 years by NiSource. Survived by daughter, Cathy (Joseph Sifferlen) Chearhart; grandchildren, Lydia (Conor) Dolan, Cole J. Sifferlen, Adam Sagar Sifferlen; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Alice DeVreese & Barbara Friedrich; and numerous (12) nieces and nephews. She was a smart, strong, kind and loving woman. Her love, care and concern for others persisted always. "You will remain in our hearts forever." Thank you to all her wonderful caregivers at HealthEast Home Hospice and Our Lady of Peace Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.