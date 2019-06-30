|
|
90 years young Loving Mother & Grandmother Of Woodbury, MN, passed away 6/13/2019. Preceded in death by parents Charles DeVreese & Goldie Friedrich; step-dad Carl Friedrich; brothers, Charles "Donald" DeVreese & Gerald Friedrich; sister, Priscilla Hoath; and by her special dachshund grandchild, Frida. Born 11/27/1928 in South Bend, IN and moved to Woodbury, MN in 2006 to be near her children and grandchildren. She was employed for 30 years by NiSource. Survived by daughter, Cathy (Joseph Sifferlen) Chearhart; grandchildren, Lydia (Conor) Dolan, Cole J. Sifferlen, Adam Sagar Sifferlen; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Alice DeVreese & Barbara Friedrich; and numerous (12) nieces and nephews. She was a smart, strong, kind and loving woman. Her love, care and concern for others persisted always. "You will remain in our hearts forever." Thank you to all her wonderful caregivers at HealthEast Home Hospice and Our Lady of Peace Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019