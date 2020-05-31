Age 96 of St. Paul Passed away on May 26, 2020. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Leo Legan; parents, Walter and Eva Most; sisters, Doree Gamble and Lois Most. Survived by children, Harry (Robanne), Bruce, Mark (Deborah) and David (Cheryl) Legan; grandchildren, Zachary, Sarah, Samuel, Michael and Daniel; Private funeral service to be held. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery beside husband Leo. Memorials preferred to Hadassah, Women of Mount Zion Temple. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.