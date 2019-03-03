|
|
Age 85 of Robbinsdale passed away on February 27, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Anton; and beloved daughter, Rachel. Also preceded in death by her parents Victor and Frances Hultstrand. She is survived by her sister Marsha Hultstrand; brother John Hultstrand (Diane McNamara); & special friend Elijah Kollie and family. Charlotte grew up in Hibbing, MN. She attended the University of Minnesota where she joined the Chi Omega Sorority and made many life-long friends. Charlotte graduated in elementary education and taught first grade in the Minneapolis Public Schools for 36 years. She loved being a teacher. Charlotte loved God, the church and was a steward of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She spent many hours there taking care of many administrative details for the church. It was here she found solace and made many great friends. Services will be held Friday, March 8 at 12:00 PM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1832 James Ave. N., Mpls, with visitation two hours before the service at the church. Interment will be 1:00 PM Saturday, March 9 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing, MN. Memorials preferred to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Swanson Chapel 612-529-9691
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019