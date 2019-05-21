Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
On Sat., May 18, 2019, Char Winger, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and diva, passed away at the age of 76. She will forever be remembered and loved by her daughter Sherrie (Kevin) Kronforst and son Jeff (Patti) Winger, grandchildren Rachel, Nick, Kevin Jr., Kyle, Caitlyn, Allie and Bryan, sister Cindy Young, special friend Dale Edlund, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by parents Walter and Ilse Taylor, and brothers Walter "Butch" Taylor and Robert Taylor. A memorial service will be held on Thurs., May 23, 2019 at O'Halloran & Murphy - Woodbury, 8700 Valley Creek Road in Woodbury. Visitation 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a service immediately following. Private inter ment. Memorial donations may be made to The Pillars Hospice Home, 6025 Upper 35th St. N, Oakdale, MN 55128.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 21 to May 22, 2019
