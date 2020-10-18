1/1
Chell Albert LUNDGREN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87, of Shoreview Passed away at home on October 15, 2020. Chell's parents were both immigrants from Sweden, Albert and Siri Lundgren, who made their home on Ulysses Avenue in northeast Minneapolis where Chell grew up with his sister Doris. He graduated from Edison High School in 1951, and entered the United States Navy in 1952, where he trained to be an electrician's mate. He was stationed in both San Francisco and Pearl Harbor, and while serving on the U.S.S. Conserver traveled throughout the western Pacific. Upon returning to Minneapolis he eventually met the love of his life, Dianne, to whom he was married for 57 years, and settled down to raise his son Kyle and his daughter Lorie. He attended the University of Minnesota, graduated with a degree in education, eventually obtained his masters degree, and worked for the Roseville School District for over 30 years, many of them at Kellogg High School teaching industrial arts and vocational education. He was always quietly proud of his students, many of whom he helped find jobs and careers. He was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, particularly of football, basketball and volleyball, and instilled that in his family. He started coaching sports when his children started playing, and did so for many years, eventually coaching freshman girls soccer and freshman boys baseball at Roseville High School. In retirement he enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren, as well as often having breakfast with old friends and co-workers. He took pride in being from Nordeast, in being a Gopher fan, skunking people in cribbage, and above all in his Swedish heritage. He found joy in his family, watching his children and grandchildren grow up. He is survived by his "better half", his wife Dianne, his son Kyle (Susan) and daughter Lorie (Bret Claybaugh), his grandchildren Payton, Siri and Erik, six nieces and nephews, lots of extended family, and many, many friends he met along the way. A celebration of Chell's life is anticipated after the Covid pandemic passes, when we can safely gather and reminisce about him. www.washburn-mcreavy.com Hillside Chapel 612- 781-1999




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved