Age 87, of Shoreview Passed away at home on October 15, 2020. Chell's parents were both immigrants from Sweden, Albert and Siri Lundgren, who made their home on Ulysses Avenue in northeast Minneapolis where Chell grew up with his sister Doris. He graduated from Edison High School in 1951, and entered the United States Navy in 1952, where he trained to be an electrician's mate. He was stationed in both San Francisco and Pearl Harbor, and while serving on the U.S.S. Conserver traveled throughout the western Pacific. Upon returning to Minneapolis he eventually met the love of his life, Dianne, to whom he was married for 57 years, and settled down to raise his son Kyle and his daughter Lorie. He attended the University of Minnesota, graduated with a degree in education, eventually obtained his masters degree, and worked for the Roseville School District for over 30 years, many of them at Kellogg High School teaching industrial arts and vocational education. He was always quietly proud of his students, many of whom he helped find jobs and careers. He was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, particularly of football, basketball and volleyball, and instilled that in his family. He started coaching sports when his children started playing, and did so for many years, eventually coaching freshman girls soccer and freshman boys baseball at Roseville High School. In retirement he enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren, as well as often having breakfast with old friends and co-workers. He took pride in being from Nordeast, in being a Gopher fan, skunking people in cribbage, and above all in his Swedish heritage. He found joy in his family, watching his children and grandchildren grow up. He is survived by his "better half", his wife Dianne, his son Kyle (Susan) and daughter Lorie (Bret Claybaugh), his grandchildren Payton, Siri and Erik, six nieces and nephews, lots of extended family, and many, many friends he met along the way. A celebration of Chell's life is anticipated after the Covid pandemic passes, when we can safely gather and reminisce about him. www.washburn-mcreavy.com
Hillside Chapel 612- 781-1999