Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Shiva
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Temple of Aaron Synagogue
616 S. Mississippi River Blvd
St. Paul, MN
Cheree CANNON Obituary
Age 61, of Minneapolis Passed away July 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Israel & Leah Yudelman and sister, Maureen. Survived by her loving daughter, Sophie; stepson, Alex Cannon; sister, Shoshana Yudelman; and many caring friends. First and foremost she was a devoted mother. Cheree was the light of every friendship and was the most selfless and giving person. She worked at the JCRC for just over ten years and was an outstanding member of the Jewish community in Minnesota and beyond. Funeral service 1:00 pm, SUNDAY, July 14, 2019, HODROFF-EPSTEIN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 126 E. Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to Jewish Community Relations Council. SHIVA at Temple of Aaron Synagogue, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul, Sunday 7:00 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from July 13 to July 14, 2019
