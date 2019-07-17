Home

Cheri RYMERSON
Cheri Ann RYMERSON

Cheri Ann RYMERSON Obituary
Age 71, of Auburntown, TN Died Friday morning, July 12, 2019 at her residence. Born January 27, 1948 in St. Paul, MN, she was the daughter of the late Richard John Heutmaker and Beverly Deloris Chapdelaine Heutmaker. Cheri was a member of the Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Douglas Rymerson of St. Paul, MN; children, Richard (Dawn) Rymerson of Durango, CO, Michelle Rymerson of Auburntown, Robert Rymerson of Dallas, TX, Jenny-Rebecca Rice of Clinton, Iowa; grandchildren, Desiree Petty, Michael Petty, Colin Rymerson, Trevor Rymerson, Bobby Rymerson, Hailey Rice, Autumn Rymerson, Dylan Rice, Jacee Rymerson; great grandchildren, Levi VanCour and Jaxon Hinson; brothers, Michael Braun of Portland, OR, Richard John Heutmaker, Jr. of New Prague, MN, Kenneth Robert Heutmaker of Hudson, WI; sister, Sue Iles of Hood River, OR; nieces and nephews. We will miss her powerful singing voice and presence that so many were blessed to experience. Her artistic flair carried through to cooking, woodworking, gardening and painting. As a woman of strong faith and conviction, God has brought her home to share her talents in heaven. Cheri has requested cremation and services are pending at this time. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615) 237-9318
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019
