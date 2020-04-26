Cherie (Steward) BALTHAZOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cherie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 48 Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Preceded in death by father Gene Steward. Survived by son, Joshua Balthazor and daughter Bryanna Balthazor; mother and step-father Rick and Darlene Gangl; brother Chad Steward (Amanda Kretlow); stepbrother Brad Gangl (Nicolle); nieces Autumn and Ella, nephew, Tyler; aunts, uncles, cousins, special friend Paul Brisky; numerous friends and customers. Cherie was a long time hair stylist at Salon Amore and Barb's Hair Care. Celebration of Cherie's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved