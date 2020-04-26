Age 48 Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Preceded in death by father Gene Steward. Survived by son, Joshua Balthazor and daughter Bryanna Balthazor; mother and step-father Rick and Darlene Gangl; brother Chad Steward (Amanda Kretlow); stepbrother Brad Gangl (Nicolle); nieces Autumn and Ella, nephew, Tyler; aunts, uncles, cousins, special friend Paul Brisky; numerous friends and customers. Cherie was a long time hair stylist at Salon Amore and Barb's Hair Care. Celebration of Cherie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.