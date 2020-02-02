|
Passed away on December 21, 2019 just where she wanted to – at home and with family present. To that she'd say, "That's gangbusters!" but our hearts are broken. Mimi was born in Minneapolis and attended high school in Chisago City, but was a quintessentially Saint Paul girl. Mimi went to Macalester College and met many friends, one of whom brought her up to northern Minnesota for the weekend. At a dance at Manhattan Beach near Brainerd, she met Robert Soiseth, a cute med student from Sioux City, IA who was staying at his cabin. It soon became her cabin, too, but not before she finished college with a degree in social work. They added four kids: Jonathan (Lisa), Kristin (Bodo), Luke (Jana) and Daniel (Tracy) as they bounced from the U.S. to Panama, Germany, back to Iowa, then Minneapolis. She was always working, volunteering, helping others in any way she could, and even found time for the occasional performance by the Mad Housewives. She and Bob were voracious travelers. Every year someplace new: Scandinavia, Greece, Tahiti and on and on. They threw wild parties, had season tickets to the Guthrie and the Symphony Orchestra, and found great solace and comfort in a daily cocktail hour – just the two of them. No child dared cross the line into that room during their time. Bob retired in 1982 and they moved to the shores of Lake Superior. Mimi wasn't all that keen on leaving behind the modern home by Lake Calhoun and picking up and moving to a log house in the woods like that, but as Mimi would, she quickly embraced the place, the people, the lake, the wildlife, the deer she spoke to, her gardens, and the town of Two Harbors. Always fashionable (and looking for something to do – she never stopped moving!), Mimi went back to school, got a certificate in merchandising (at age 60) and opened Mimi's Two Harbors, the most fashionable boutique ever to grace the streets of that fine town (as far as we know). She was the buyer, merchandiser, bookkeeper and the best salesperson ever. It was also in Two Harbors where she began her other career as exercise teacher for "the old ladies". She continued offering classes at Montcalm Apartments and taught until she was 85 years old. Mimi's smile was lightening in a room and she smiled all the time. She made amazing chicken and noodles, cinnamon rolls, Johnny Mozzetti, and in Two Harbors, her famous raspberry jam. She cranked music around the house – from Mozart and Beethoven to Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, June Christi, Simon & Garfunkel and Enya. She led the family singing the "Hallelujah Chorus" many a Christmas, loud, with tears streaming down faces. Predeceased by father, Wendell, mother, Lucia, husband, Robert, sister, Linda, aunt, Delia, and others. Survived by her sister, Patricia, brother-in-law, Robert, children (see above), grandchildren Alexandra, William, Eileen, Olivia, Sophia, Benjamin and Cole, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Mimi was a world-class mom – cheerleader, confidante, preacher, foodie and teacher. She showed us what it means to find joy, work hard, and laugh till our stomachs hurt. A service for Mimi will take place on Friday, February 14th, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service to follow at 11 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN 55116.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020