Cheryl A. KROPELNICKI
Age 73 of Blaine Passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2020. Cheryl dedicated her life to caring for others, as a wound care nurse at Regions Hospital and a devoted mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Virginia Tonia and sister, Linda. Survived by husband, Louis; children, Danette (Vitalii) Hontarenko, Jeremy and Brent (Deanna); grandchildren, Alicia Haugh, Nikolii Hontarenko and Cody Kropelnicki; siblings, John Tonia, Denny Tonia, Gina (Randy) Seger and Sandy Tonia; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Graveside service Wednesday, November 4th at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1800 Edgerton Street, Maplewood, MN.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
