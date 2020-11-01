Age 73 of Blaine Passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2020. Cheryl dedicated her life to caring for others, as a wound care nurse at Regions Hospital and a devoted mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Virginia Tonia and sister, Linda. Survived by husband, Louis; children, Danette (Vitalii) Hontarenko, Jeremy and Brent (Deanna); grandchildren, Alicia Haugh, Nikolii Hontarenko and Cody Kropelnicki; siblings, John Tonia, Denny Tonia, Gina (Randy) Seger and Sandy Tonia; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Graveside service Wednesday, November 4th at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1800 Edgerton Street, Maplewood, MN.