Age 73, of Shoreview Passed away on April 10, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Jeff Schultz; parents Hazel and Ben Jurek. She will be deeply missed by husband, Harold Beck; daughter, Laura (Tom) Jacobsen; Laura's dad, Kevin Schultz; grandson, Braeden Jacobsen; sister Linda (Mike) Wilson; many relatives and amazing friends. Heaven received an incredible cook, gardener, wine lover and conversationalist. She will never be forgotten. Celebration of Life 1:00 – 3:30 pm, Sunday, May 5th at Tria Restaurant, 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, MN 55127. Memorials preferred to the MN Epilepsy Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019