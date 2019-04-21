Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tria Restaurant
5959 Centerville Road
North Oaks, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl SCHULTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann (Olson) SCHULTZ


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheryl Ann (Olson) SCHULTZ Obituary
Age 73, of Shoreview Passed away on April 10, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Jeff Schultz; parents Hazel and Ben Jurek. She will be deeply missed by husband, Harold Beck; daughter, Laura (Tom) Jacobsen; Laura's dad, Kevin Schultz; grandson, Braeden Jacobsen; sister Linda (Mike) Wilson; many relatives and amazing friends. Heaven received an incredible cook, gardener, wine lover and conversationalist. She will never be forgotten. Celebration of Life 1:00 – 3:30 pm, Sunday, May 5th at Tria Restaurant, 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, MN 55127. Memorials preferred to the MN Epilepsy Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.