Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Age 70, born in St. Paul, MN on September 23, 1950 and was called to heaven on November 2, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Esther Grimes. Survived by children, Holly (Brian) James and Robert McNaughton; grandchildren, Joe (Jess) Paredes and Danny (Sam) Woods; great grandchildren, Braden, Jackson, Ava, Zoie and Aubrie; siblings, Marilyn, Barb (Joe), Geri, Tim and Mike (Vicki); and many nieces and nephews. Cheryl worked at a family owned bank for 45 years and retired in 2012, Cheryl held almost every position in the bank and proudly was named the 1st female officer of the bank. Cheryl had a great love for music, she often attended concerts, moon dance jam, she would take her kids and grandkids to concerts, she also loved to shop, travel and spend time with her family and friends and not to mention her kitty (Kits Kaboodle) and also favorite baseball player, Joe Mauer. Visitation Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 11am-1pm at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul followed by a Graveside Service at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com