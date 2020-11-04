1/1
Cheryl GRIMES
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Age 70, born in St. Paul, MN on September 23, 1950 and was called to heaven on November 2, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Esther Grimes. Survived by children, Holly (Brian) James and Robert McNaughton; grandchildren, Joe (Jess) Paredes and Danny (Sam) Woods; great grandchildren, Braden, Jackson, Ava, Zoie and Aubrie; siblings, Marilyn, Barb (Joe), Geri, Tim and Mike (Vicki); and many nieces and nephews. Cheryl worked at a family owned bank for 45 years and retired in 2012, Cheryl held almost every position in the bank and proudly was named the 1st female officer of the bank. Cheryl had a great love for music, she often attended concerts, moon dance jam, she would take her kids and grandkids to concerts, she also loved to shop, travel and spend time with her family and friends and not to mention her kitty (Kits Kaboodle) and also favorite baseball player, Joe Mauer. Visitation Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 11am-1pm at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul followed by a Graveside Service at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved