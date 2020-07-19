1/1
Cheryl Lee (Humphrey) CONNORS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 68 Passed away with her family by her side on July 12, 2020 at her home in Minneapolis, MN. Cheryl spent 2 decades as a civil service employee for the State of Minnesota. She was very active in her church (North Emmanuel Lutheran in St. Paul) where she was Sunday school co-superintendent and a fill-in organist. She volunteered as a guardian ad litem for the MN court system, giving at risk children a voice in court. Cheryl believed in showing love by serving others. She enjoyed simple pleasures like chatting with family and friends, spending time outdoors (especially near water) and listening to/playing music. Cheryl spent many years as a single parent - her children meant everything to her. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald Humphrey and Helen Humphrey (Schmidt). Cheryl is survived by her sons, Dennis and Timothy Brannon; grandchildren, Brynlee Brannon and Helaina Brannon-Goebel; brother, Donald (Teresa) Humphrey; and sisters, Sue Schwarting, Melissa Jensen and Diane Humphrey. A small outdoor memorial service and picnic will be held at noon on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in St. Paul. Call/text 612-414-3311 for details.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved