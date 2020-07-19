Age 68 Passed away with her family by her side on July 12, 2020 at her home in Minneapolis, MN. Cheryl spent 2 decades as a civil service employee for the State of Minnesota. She was very active in her church (North Emmanuel Lutheran in St. Paul) where she was Sunday school co-superintendent and a fill-in organist. She volunteered as a guardian ad litem for the MN court system, giving at risk children a voice in court. Cheryl believed in showing love by serving others. She enjoyed simple pleasures like chatting with family and friends, spending time outdoors (especially near water) and listening to/playing music. Cheryl spent many years as a single parent - her children meant everything to her. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald Humphrey and Helen Humphrey (Schmidt). Cheryl is survived by her sons, Dennis and Timothy Brannon; grandchildren, Brynlee Brannon and Helaina Brannon-Goebel; brother, Donald (Teresa) Humphrey; and sisters, Sue Schwarting, Melissa Jensen and Diane Humphrey. A small outdoor memorial service and picnic will be held at noon on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in St. Paul. Call/text 612-414-3311 for details.









