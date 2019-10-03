Home

Services
Woodbury Lutheran Church
7380 Afton Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodbury Lutheran Church
7380 Afton Rd
Woodbury, MN
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodbury Lutheran Church
7380 Afton Rd,
Woodbury, MN
Cheryl Lee KOEHNEN

Cheryl Lee KOEHNEN Obituary
Age 72 — Sweetest Mom, Sister, Gramma, Great Gramma & Friend We lost the greatest smile in the world on September 30, 2019. Cheryl will be missed by son Gary & Holly, siblings Diane, Tom & Kathy, Lee & Bonnie, grandkids Savannah & Jeremy, Paige, Troy, Tommy & Jack, great grandkids Rosie & Winnie, and all family and friends! Services held at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Rd, Woodbury, MN 55125 Mon., Oct. 7 visitation 10am, service 11am. Love ya MOM!
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 3, 2019
