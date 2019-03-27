|
|
Age 60 Passed peacefully on March 2,2019, in Kirkland, WA. Born Aug 19, 1958. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Barbara. Survived by daughter, Kjirstin (George Campos), Grandaughter Silje, Brother Raymond (Sherry), sister Stephanie (Steve) and numerous nieces and nephews. Cheryl was a massage therapist, and a home remodeler. Memorial Service planned for: Woodland Hills Church, 1740 Van Dyke St, Saint Paul 55109. Saturday, March 30, 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to on her behalf.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019