Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Cheryl M. ANDERSON

Cheryl M. ANDERSON Obituary
Age 68, of Cottage Grove Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grammys Passed away on December 10, 2019 in her home. Survived by children, George (Kelly), Jodi (Steve) Christensen, and Krista (Charley) Rogers; grandchildren, Devin, Noah, Brandon, Jacob, Makayla, and Sophia; great grandchildren, Harper and Greyson; sisters, Barbara Orloske and Laurie (Owen) Abel; brothers, Joe (Mary), Larry (Theresa), Randy, and Lonnie (Julie) Danielson. Preceded in death by husband, Dennis "Andy"; parents, George and June Danielson; and brother-in-law, Harold Orloske. Visitation 4-7 PM with Memorial Service beginning at 6:30 PM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
