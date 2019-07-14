Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ST. MARK'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
2499 N. Helen St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
MARK'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
2499 N. Helen St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 73 Of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 following a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Inga Furrer; sister, Doris; brothers, Donald, Gene, Samuel, Robert. She is survived by her devoted twin brothers, Paul (Judy) and Floyd (Marilyn); and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be celebrated at 6:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at ST. MARK'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2499 N. Helen St., North St. Paul, MN. Visitation will be held from 5:00-6:00 PM prior to the Service at the church. Dinner will be served following the Service at the church. Her remains will be scattered in Lake Carlos. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from July 14 to July 18, 2019
