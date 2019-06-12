Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
51 West 7th Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
51 West 7th Street
Chloe Ann KAPAUN Obituary
Age 83 of St. Paul & Sun City West, AZ Passed away on June 9, 2019 Following a 10+ year battle with Parkinson's with Lewy Body Dementia. Preceded in death by husband of 49 years Gordon; brothers Gene & Tom; sisters Maureen & JoAnn. Survived by significant other of 16 years Donald Whalen; children Cheryl (Greg) Badowicz, Steve (RoxAnne) Kapaun, Pam Kapaun, Robert Kapaun; grandchildren, Jasen, Amy, Stacy, Chris, Mindy, Stephanie, Nicole, Kalie; 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews; and beloved friends. She had a passion for cooking and baking which led to working for St. Paul public schools (Daytons Bluff) as a food service supervisor for 28 years. She was born to entertain, enjoyed bowling and bingo for many years. Special thanks to Woodbury Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Assumption, Mayo Clinic Department of Neurology, St. Croix Hospice, or Woodbury Senior Living. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Saturday with visitation beginning at 9AM at Church of the Assumption, 51 West 7th Street. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul immediately following. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 12 to June 13, 2019
