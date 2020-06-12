Chris D. PANAYOTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away June 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Dimitrios & Maria (nee Vangelov) Panayoton; daughter Mary P. (Doug) Mulder. Survived by children, Jim (Robyn) Panayoton, Helen (Tim) Kappers and their mother, Athena Panayoton; brother, Spero (Lana) Payton; sister, Katerina (Botio) Dimitrova; grandchildren, Jake & Kate Mulder, Matina & Isak Kappers, Lindsey (Cody) Savage, Shane (Alexandra) Howard, Hannah Howard; 5 great grandchildren. Following many years as an accountant at Control Data, Chris found joy in tending his garden, heading up north to the cabin, and especially in time spent with his grandchildren. His bold, spirited nature, enduring pride in family, and deep reverence for heritage will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. Graveside Service 11:00 AM Monday, June 15 at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, MN. (Meet at Gate) Memorials preferred to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved