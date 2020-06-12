Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away June 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Dimitrios & Maria (nee Vangelov) Panayoton; daughter Mary P. (Doug) Mulder. Survived by children, Jim (Robyn) Panayoton, Helen (Tim) Kappers and their mother, Athena Panayoton; brother, Spero (Lana) Payton; sister, Katerina (Botio) Dimitrova; grandchildren, Jake & Kate Mulder, Matina & Isak Kappers, Lindsey (Cody) Savage, Shane (Alexandra) Howard, Hannah Howard; 5 great grandchildren. Following many years as an accountant at Control Data, Chris found joy in tending his garden, heading up north to the cabin, and especially in time spent with his grandchildren. His bold, spirited nature, enduring pride in family, and deep reverence for heritage will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. Graveside Service 11:00 AM Monday, June 15 at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, MN. (Meet at Gate) Memorials preferred to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105.